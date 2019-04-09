Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.50 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Brinker International worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brinker International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

