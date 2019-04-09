Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 7.60% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAK opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

