Prudential (PRU) PT Set at GBX 2,428 by Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,041.33 ($26.67).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,682 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64).

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total value of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

