Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,044.75 ($26.72).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,663 ($21.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 33.68 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total transaction of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

