ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Position Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,712,000 after acquiring an additional 516,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,801 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,394 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

