ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.02% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,411,000.

Shares of EFZ opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Short MSCI EAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

