Prologis Inc (PLD) Receives $72.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

