PRiVCY Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $52,552.00 and $18.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00350680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.01520751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00238932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.56 or 0.13632952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,133,728 coins and its circulating supply is 16,466,697 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.