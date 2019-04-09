Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,350 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 372.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,511,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 852.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 357,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

