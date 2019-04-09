Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,027,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,593,000 after purchasing an additional 333,929 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

