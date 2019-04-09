Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $247,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 875,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,182. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

