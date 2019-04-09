Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.68 Million Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.51. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $101.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $1,345,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/principal-financial-group-inc-has-9-68-million-position-in-dine-brands-global-inc-din.html.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.