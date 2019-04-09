Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,967,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,996,000 after buying an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,845,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,141 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,761,000 after acquiring an additional 222,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLIR Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $382,915.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock worth $14,651,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

