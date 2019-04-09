Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,998 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of SRC Energy worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

