Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,352,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,589,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,983,000 after buying an additional 3,112,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

