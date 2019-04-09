Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 113,251 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 235,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $4,891,833.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,878,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 599,274 shares of company stock worth $13,254,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/primoris-services-corp-prim-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.