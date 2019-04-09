Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 126.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $399,139.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,995,400 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

WARNING: “Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/primerica-inc-pri-holdings-lifted-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.