Pretium Resources (PVG) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.35 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.33. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,244,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,317,000 after purchasing an additional 265,402 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,098,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,169,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,169,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 167,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.