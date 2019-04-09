Pretium Resources (PVG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a C$19.35 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.65 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$12.87.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.850000007333909 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

