Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.07 million.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.35 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$11.62 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.55 and a 1-year high of C$12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

