Premier Asset Management Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 198 ($2.59). The company had a trading volume of 201,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Premier Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of $203.07 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

