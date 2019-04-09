PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 58.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361,091 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PPL by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 159,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 290,237 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $168,602.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,007,083. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,906. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ppl-corp-ppl-shares-sold-by-univest-financial-corp.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.