POET Technologies (POETF) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POETF. ValuEngine raised shares of POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POET Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of POETF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.04. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

