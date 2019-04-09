PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

