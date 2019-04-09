Planet Fitness Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,098 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the typical volume of 498 put options.

In other news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $938,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

PLNT opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Planet Fitness Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PLNT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/planet-fitness-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-plnt.html.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.