PKG Token (PKG) Trading 30.1% Lower This Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One PKG Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $151,597.00 and approximately $33,480.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00355601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.01527064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00236227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001093 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.