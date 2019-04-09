Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

HMHC stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,243,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

