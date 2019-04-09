Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 876.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.