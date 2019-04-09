Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 45.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

