Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

PIRS stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

