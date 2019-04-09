Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

