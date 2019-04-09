Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

