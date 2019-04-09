Phonecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $321.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Phonecoin has a market cap of $45,790.00 and $321.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00336233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.01511898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00234235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 45,851,377 coins and its circulating supply is 45,451,127 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.