Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $138,665.00 and $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.02538781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00487429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00024423 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019453 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005384 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

