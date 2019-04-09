Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. 2,257,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,995. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

