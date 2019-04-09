PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Trading 21.8% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares rose 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 83,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 632,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $262.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

