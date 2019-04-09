PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.22. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 40.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 355,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

