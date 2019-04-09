Pendragon’s (PDG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pendragon from GBX 21 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.67 ($0.35).

Get Pendragon alerts:

PDG stock opened at GBX 25.45 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.85 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $353.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.