Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

LON GROW opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 434 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,125 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

