Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 301,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 27,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

