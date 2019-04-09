Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) EVP A. Verona Dorch Sells 33,527 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 33,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $938,085.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. Verona Dorch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40.

Shares of BTU opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,012,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,642,244 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 845,959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,373 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,563 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

