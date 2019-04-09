Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) CFO Amy B. Schwetz Sells 482 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 482 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $13,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BTU opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,191 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/peabody-energy-co-btu-cfo-amy-b-schwetz-sells-482-shares.html.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.