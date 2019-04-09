PBF Energy (PBF) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 33,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,694. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,101,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 535,725 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 152,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after acquiring an additional 243,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,524,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

