Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.08 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00052475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $22,048.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003730 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000486 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

