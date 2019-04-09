Park National Corp OH Purchases 660 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after acquiring an additional 735,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after acquiring an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

