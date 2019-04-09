Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $48,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.77. The stock had a trading volume of 790,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -437.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $861,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $62,378,064.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,736 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,313,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,275,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,110 shares of company stock valued at $59,122,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

