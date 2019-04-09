PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.05 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

