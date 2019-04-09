Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,543,000 after purchasing an additional 922,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 694.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,582,000 after purchasing an additional 849,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,977,000 after purchasing an additional 778,926 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,842,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10,318.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 430,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after buying an additional 426,358 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $124.70.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

