Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/pacific-wealth-strategies-group-inc-invests-1-01-million-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.