PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stake Lifted by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 446,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $28,633.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

